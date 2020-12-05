1/
Ralph STURWOLD
STURWOLD, Ralph H.

Ralph H. Sturwold age 91 of Fort Loramie died at 1:05 AM on December 3, 2020, at OSU Wexner Center, Columbus. He was born on April 26, 1929, in Fort Loramie to the late John and Mary (Dwenger) Sturwold. He met his wife Mary Ann Barlage at Linhaus Park and married her on a hot summer day June 23, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie and she preceded him in death on October 3, 2017. He is survived by children: Thomas & Jacqueline Wooddell-Sturwold, Collegeville, PA, Karen Sturwold-Kuntz, Beavercreek, Mark & Debbie Sturwold, Sidney, 4 grandchildren: Denise (Kuntz) & Taylor Lee, Brad Kuntz, Danielle (Sturwold) & Andrew Dreier & Lindsey Sturwold, great-grandson Henry Dreier, brothers: Wilbur Sturwold, Fort Loramie, and John & Marlene Sturwold, Minster, in-laws: Esther Schafer, Fort Loramie, Carl Barlage, Russia, Pat Barlage, Houston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp

Funeral Home, Minster from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday,

December 11. The family requests that all CDC protocols are observed. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Michael Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at


www.hogenkampfh.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
