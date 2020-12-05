1/
Ralph STURWOLD
1929 - 2020
STURWOLD, Ralph H.

Ralph H. Sturwold age 91 of Fort Loramie died at 1:05 AM on December 3, 2020, at OSU Wexner Center, Columbus. He was born on April 26, 1929, in Fort Loramie to the late John and Mary (Dwenger) Sturwold. He met his wife Mary Ann Barlage at Linhaus Park and married her on a hot summer day June 23, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie and she preceded him in death on October 3, 2017. He is survived by children: Thomas & Jacqueline Wooddell-Sturwold, Collegeville, PA, Karen Sturwold-Kuntz, Beavercreek, Mark & Debbie Sturwold, Sidney, 4 grandchildren: Denise (Kuntz) & Taylor Lee, Brad Kuntz, Danielle (Sturwold) & Andrew Dreier & Lindsey Sturwold, great-grandson Henry Dreier, brothers: Wilbur Sturwold, Fort Loramie, and John & Marlene Sturwold, Minster, in-laws: Esther Schafer, Fort Loramie, Carl Barlage, Russia, Pat Barlage, Houston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Ohio with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp

Funeral Home, Minster from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday,

December 11. The family requests that all CDC protocols are observed. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Michael Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at


www.hogenkampfh.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
DEC
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
DEC
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Kim Stone
December 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. Ralph was a most pleasant person. May he be at peace with Mary Ann welcoming him in heaven.
Gary &Emmy Bensman
December 3, 2020
Ralph was one of the sweetest men I have had the blessing to get to know, always kind and thankful. He will be missed I’m thankful the Lord let our paths cross, with a sad heart I say goodbye my friend.
Nina Hatfield
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020
He was such a lovely gentleman. My sympathy and condolences to all who loved him. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Kristi Miller
Friend
December 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Ralph's family. He will forever be my Valentine Day King.
Kimberly Pennington
Friend
