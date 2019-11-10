|
TRENT, Ralph Lynn Age 73 of Miamisburg, passed peacefully in his sleep to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was born January 4, 1946 in Sneedville, Tennessee to the late Robert and Oralee Trent. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Dean, Virgil, Tommy Joe and Vernon Trent. Ralph is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn (Seal) Trent; his daughter and buddy/son-in-law, Tracy and John Nixon; sisters, Gladys Roberts and Wilma Trent and several special nieces and nephews, as well as special friends and neighbors, Scott and Vicki Agee. Ralph attended Hancock County High School in Tennessee. He then entertained a career as a welder by completing training at trade school. Ralph relocated to Miamisburg to be closer to family. His employment career was primarily focused on the automotive industry as a fork lift operator for various employers including, Chrysler and General Motors Delphi, retiring at age 57 in 2004. Ralph turned over his life to God at an early age and was a member of Duck Creek Church, Sneedville, TN. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, outdoor activities, collecting classic vehicles and long country drives. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, quick smile and porch sittin'. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home CENTERVILLE at 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville, OH 45459. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 pm and conclude with procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the at 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Ralph's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019