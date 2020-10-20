1/
Ralph William
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RALPH, William W.

93, died 10/15/2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lucille M (Schmidt) Ralph. He was loving father to his children, Michael Ralph, Victoria

Stebbings, and Susan Kamp; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Mr. Ralph served in the US Navy Reserves

1945-1951. He received the American Medal, Asiatic Pacific

Campaign Medal, the World War II Campaign Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. His body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at his request. There will be a memorial mass at St. Gertrude Church in Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 9:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved