Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph WILSON


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Ralph E. Of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born June 26, 1930 in LaRue, OH and later moved to Marion, OH. He relocated to the Dayton area in the early 60's. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Freda Wilson, siblings Ronald and Raymond Wilson, and Dorothy Moreland. He is survived by his wife, Maxine, of 31 years, 2 daughters Debra (Richard) Frazier, Deanna (James) Snedeker, 2 sons David (Rita), Dan (Nancy) Wilson, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Ralph attended The Ohio State University where he was in the ROTC and Reserves, later serving in the National Guard. He and his family moved to Brookville, OH, with GTE, eventually having a successful sales career with Lewisburg Container before starting his own business. Ralph was an avid golfer and member of Miami Valley Golf Club, serving as President in 1984 and he loved the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of Brookville Lodge # 596 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Temple for over 50 years. Ralph was a long-time member of the Antioch United Methodist Church. Services will be held 12 noon Thursday, March 19th, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or the Antioch U.M.C. in Ralph's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -