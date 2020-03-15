|
WILSON, Ralph E. Of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born June 26, 1930 in LaRue, OH and later moved to Marion, OH. He relocated to the Dayton area in the early 60's. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Freda Wilson, siblings Ronald and Raymond Wilson, and Dorothy Moreland. He is survived by his wife, Maxine, of 31 years, 2 daughters Debra (Richard) Frazier, Deanna (James) Snedeker, 2 sons David (Rita), Dan (Nancy) Wilson, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Ralph attended The Ohio State University where he was in the ROTC and Reserves, later serving in the National Guard. He and his family moved to Brookville, OH, with GTE, eventually having a successful sales career with Lewisburg Container before starting his own business. Ralph was an avid golfer and member of Miami Valley Golf Club, serving as President in 1984 and he loved the Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of Brookville Lodge # 596 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Temple for over 50 years. Ralph was a long-time member of the Antioch United Methodist Church. Services will be held 12 noon Thursday, March 19th, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or the Antioch U.M.C. in Ralph's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020