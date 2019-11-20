Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
1934 - 2019
WYSONG, Ralph Edward Age 84 of Brookville passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Ralph had worked for Brookville Local Schools as a Bus Driver for 15 years He was also a mechanic and part owner of Wysong Tractor Service in Brookville for 50 years. He alongside with his wife Kathryn had faithfully volunteered for over 31 years in Pastoral Care at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. He is survived by his son and daughter in law Roger(Cheryl) Wysong of Lewisburg and daughter and son in law Annette (Duane) Coller of CA, 4 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister: Lucille Heindl, and numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Kathryn Wysong, parents: Hanford and Reatha Wysong, and brother Carl Wysong. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union, BLVD. Englewood). Interment will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:30 am until time of services. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019
