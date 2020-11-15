1/1
Ramah TRIPLETT
1955 - 2020
TRIPLETT, Ramah M. "Ray"

Age 65 of Medway, passed away November 8, 2020. He was born July 29, 1955, in Rogers, Kentucky, to the late Luther and Gladys Triplett. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers: Johnny and Austin Triplett; and brother-in-law, Allen Pappenbrock. Ray is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Triplett; son, RAMAH; brothers and sisters: Lillian Jackson, Brenda Baker, Belva Miller (James), William Triplett (Jayne), Robert Triplett and Pamela Triplett; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Rosemarie and Jack Pappenbrock; father-in-law, William Wittman, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Darlene Williamson (Randy) and Angela Turpin (Brian); brothers-in-law, William Wittman, Jr. and Gary Pappenbrock (Tammy); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Burial with military honors will be held privately for the family at Dayton National Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ray's memory to the American Cancer Society. Ray gave the gift of life by organ and tissue donation. To share a memory of Ray or leave a special message for his family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
