DUNN, Ramon Gene 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on February 4, 2019. He was born July 18, 1926 in Springfield, the son of Clarence Wesley and Leah Faye (Stultz) Dunn. Gene was a World War II Navy veteran, having served on the USS Converse DD509 in the South Pacific. Before and after the war he worked at Slagle's garage in South Charleston, where he counted Orin Slagle as a second father. During his time in South Charleston he was a founding member of the South Charleston Fire Department. He later worked for Ohio Edison as a truck mechanic, retiring (the first time) after 20 years of service. Farming was his second chosen career (although it had been part of his life since childhood), owning and renting land on Old Columbus Road near South Vienna. During this time, he also began digging graves for Harmony, Pleasant, and Moorefield Townships as well as Newcomer Cemetery in Springfield. He inherited this job from his father-in-law, Roland Baird. He was proud of his 33 years of service to his community as "the last person to let you down," and through this work he became a significant source of local history. Never one to have idle hands, Gene's hobbies and interests were numerous over the years: antique tractor restoration, stained-glass making, and building a diverse number of things including his own house, furniture, grandfather clocks, and dulcimers. Dad loved bluegrass music, homestyle restaurants (well, food in general!), and most of all having his family surrounding him in his home. Gene is survived by his wife Margaret (Baird) Dunn, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in August this year; six children: Cindy (Larry) Baird, Galloway, OH, Loretta (Edwin) Baird, South Charleston, OH, Jennifer (Charles/Pete) VandeCarr, Galloway, OH, Jerry Dunn, Springfield, OH, Scott Dunn, Dublin, OH, and Katrina (Mike) Ketner, South Vienna, OH; nine grandchildren: Tim, Meredith, Matt, Adam, Hillary, Shea, Stephen, Lydia, and Levi; and ten great grandchildren with an 11th on the way. He was preceded in death by his first wife (Maxine Davis), brother (Harry) and his parents. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, February 8, at the United Church of South Vienna with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the church. Please omit flowers. JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements, and condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary