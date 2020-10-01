Ramon PICKLES

PICKLE, Ramon Herald "Pickles" Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
. He was born November 19, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Stephen and Elsie Pickle. He is preceded in death by brother, Stephen Pickle; sister Patricia Williams; son-in-law, Richard Detamore and grandson, Thomas Detamore. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Anne Pickle; daughters, Pam Detamore and Karen Prater; four grandchildren, Mathias, Andrea, Jessica (Jeff), and Zachary (Jacqueline); eight great- grandchildren, Caleb, Katelyn, Jacob, Quentin, Kyndryk, Luciana, Richard, and William; He is also survived by numerous close family members, friends, and his special Springer Spaniel, Duke. Pickles was a good man who loved family, friends, and believed in God and his country. Memorial Gathering will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Memorial Service will be officiated at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
