1/1
Ramon PICKLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PICKLE, Ramon Herald "Pickles" Age 88 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 19, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Stephen and Elsie Pickle. He is preceded in death by brother, Stephen Pickle; sister Patricia Williams; son-in-law, Richard Detamore and grandson, Thomas Detamore. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Anne Pickle; daughters, Pam Detamore and Karen Prater; four grandchildren, Mathias, Andrea, Jessica (Jeff), and Zachary (Jacqueline); eight great- grandchildren, Caleb, Katelyn, Jacob, Quentin, Kyndryk, Luciana, Richard, and William; He is also survived by numerous close family members, friends, and his special Springer Spaniel, Duke. Pickles was a good man who loved family, friends, and believed in God and his country. Memorial Gathering will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Memorial Service will be officiated at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved