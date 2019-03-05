BERRY, Ramona Jean Age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, February 28th, 2019. Ramona was born November 17th, 1934 to Addie Mae (Wright) and Herbert Porter. She worked for many years in the food service industry as a waitress, and later co-owned and ran Jean's Deli King. As a result of her years in food service, she always had an appreciation for fine dining and delicious home-cooked meals. On her own in the kitchen, she was famous for using her own "special seasoning". One of her great loves in life was ballroom dancing. She loved to travel to any place where she could dance to tunes made famous by the greats of the big band era. Ramona also loved going to the theatre to see musicals and plays, eating anything sweet, and her dogs, both past and present, Sunshine and Mollie. She was also a member of Belmont Order of the Eastern Star and Dayton Shrine, Order of the White Shrine Of Jerusalem. Ramona was preceded in death by her her parents, husband William C Berry, and her companion and dance partner Fred Demke. Ramona is survived by her 3 children Bill Bayless of Bellefontaine, Janette Stone of Champagne, Illinois, and Victor Clark of Bellbrook, and many grandchildren. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share your own memories during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, or share a story about Ramona at www.ConnerAndKoch.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary