GREENLEE, Ramona Bartlett 1927-2019 Ramona Bartlett Greenlee, 91, passed away on April 11, 2019 at her home in Adrian, MI. She was born in Glendale, CA on May 7, 1927 to Rebecca Emigh Bartlett and Hervey Bartlett. She graduated from high school in Plymouth, IN. She continued her education at Christian College, Columbia, MO and then finished her BA of Education from Ball State University in 1950. The same year she married her high school sweetheart William Greenlee. She is also survived by her children: Dave Greenlee (Kim), Doug Greenlee (Kathy), Lydia Greenlee, and Marcia Greenlee Hogue (Bryan); 7grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She had a very active, creative and well-traveled life. She taught preschool for many years and was an active member in Southminster Presbyterian Church, PEO chapter CH, mystery, hobby and garden clubs. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and friendly manner. Her optimistic outlook was an inspiration to those she met, and she will always be loved and held in high esteem by family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday May 4th in Adrian, MI. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the . Her full obituary can be seen and condolences sent to: [email protected]