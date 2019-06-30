|
|
GOOD, Ramona Kay Age 74 of Dayton, passed away June 23, 2019. She was born February 21, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Hazel (Eck) Ullery; step-father, Erwin Hensel; husband, Russell Good; and brother, Herman Ullery. Ramona is survived by her children: Richard Alley, Patricia Newton, Kimberley Klein (Doug) and Cheryl Alley; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Mullins; brother, Bryan Ullery (Phyllis); other family and friends. Ramona enjoyed collecting dolls and was an animal lover; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Ramona or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019