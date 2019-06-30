Home

Ramona Kay GOOD

Ramona Kay GOOD Obituary
GOOD, Ramona Kay Age 74 of Dayton, passed away June 23, 2019. She was born February 21, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Hazel (Eck) Ullery; step-father, Erwin Hensel; husband, Russell Good; and brother, Herman Ullery. Ramona is survived by her children: Richard Alley, Patricia Newton, Kimberley Klein (Doug) and Cheryl Alley; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Mullins; brother, Bryan Ullery (Phyllis); other family and friends. Ramona enjoyed collecting dolls and was an animal lover; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Ramona or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019
