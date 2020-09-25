1/1
RAMONA TUITE
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
TUITE, Ramona


Ramona Tuite, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Ramona was born September 18, 1928, to late parents, John H. and Ethel Cox. Preceded in death by her husband, William Tuite and stepson, William Tuite Jr.. Ramona is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Schenk; sister-in-law, Lois Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ramona loved to roller skate in her younger years. She enjoyed crocheting and reading, especially romance novels. Ramona attended Journey Church in Franklin for many years, where she was also the greeter.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Springboro Cemetery Chapel, 2348 W. Lower Springboro Rd., Springboro, OH 45066. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Tuite family.





Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Springboro Cemetery Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
