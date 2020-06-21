DAVIS, Randal Alan "Randy" 47, of Cedarville, passed suddenly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Jamestown, Ohio. Randy was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 7, 1973, son of James and Shirley (Spears) Davis. He married is wife and best friend, Karen Davis, on March 15, 1997. Although it was not enough, they spent 23 wonderful and loving years together that will be greatly cherished. Randy's main focus in life was his family. He selflessly devoted his life to love his wife and kids, and more recently his grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories with his dad and brothers about growing up. If you were at a family function, laughter always filled the air. He is a graduate of Springfield South High School and Clark State Community College. His days were spent inside his favorite skid-steer as well as alongside his two good friends, Adam and Bob, who he considered family. In his downtime he enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pokemon GO player, where he was able to spend time on the weekends driving and exploring new places with his wife. Randy was also putting his years of bowling experience to use as Varsity Bowling Coach at Southeastern High School. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Davis; daughters, Vickie (Joe) Penwell and Trisha (Craig) Isaac; grandchildren, Samantha Isaac and Wyatt Isaac; His father, James (Carol) Davis; brothers, Jeff (Stacey) Davis, Charlie (Suzy) Davis; uncles, Tom (Annette) Davis, Dave (Debbie) Davis, Robert (Karen) Davis, and Paul Spears; step-sisters, Donna (Butch) Polley and Sandy Bevins; nephews, Zach (Megan) Davis and Kaleb Davis; brother-in-law, Gary (Peggy) Baldwin; longtime friends and coworkers, Adam Wells and Bob Tarbutton; as well as a great nephew, Luke Davis, many cousins, grand-puppies, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Davis; grandparents, Milton and Ethel Davis and Charles and Martha Spears. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 24th, with Pastor David Hill officiating. Services will be live streamed beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday thru Littleton & Rue facebook page. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged during your presence at these services. Randy was truly a unique soul and will be remember fondly by those who knew him. This is not goodbye, it is see you again soon.