BOTHMANN, Randall N. Age 73, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Randall was born to Roy E. and Minnie Bothmann in Milwaukee, WI on August 26, 1945. He graduated from Fairmont West High School in 1963 and went on to play football and graduate from Ohio University in 1968. After attending the University Of Cincinnati College Of Law Randall moved back to the Dayton area, where he practiced for over 30 years. When he wasn't at his practice, Randall loved to travel, dine out, and spend time with his beloved granddaughter Liza. He was a board member and former President of the Dayton Boys & Girls Club. Randall was known to be very gregarious, outgoing, and an overall good person, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Randall was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Eva (nee. Bilski) Bothmann; daughter, Crissy (Matt) Snyder; and granddaughter/cohort-in-crime, Liza. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a visitation beginning at 4pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Randall's name to the Dayton Boys & Girls Club, 1828 W Stewart St, Dayton, OH 45417. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.