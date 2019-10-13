|
|
JAMES, Randall Gene Age 62 of Enon, Ohio passed away Saturday October 5, 2019 at home. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 18, 1957. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1975. He spent 14 years in the U.S. Air Force before medically retiring. He was preceded in death by his father Nile James and sister Sherrie. He is survived by his mother Sharon Caldwell of Enon, four sons William (Mandy), Anthony (Cassie) and Patrick all of Kansas City, Missouri and Ian of Enon, Ohio. One brother Jerry James (Alana) of Centerville, Ohio, one sister D'Ann Crabtree of Huber Heights, Ohio, four grandchildren Madison, Evan, Aaliyah and Maxine of Kansas City, Missouri. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He has donated his body to Wright Sate University for medical research. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019