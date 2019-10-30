|
WILLIAMS, Randall L. Age 64 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Randy enjoyed working as a realtor and for General Motors. He loved fishing, had a good sense of humor, and was always generous and supportive to all of his friends. He also liked all westerns, but especially Gunsmoke. Randy was a wonderful husband, great dad, and fantastic papaw. He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Kay Williams (Bolden), daughter: Brigitte Paugh, granddaughter: Kayli Paugh, sister: Tammy Clement, brothers: Todd Abling and Brian Williams, brother-in-laws: David (Gail) Bolden and Larry Bolden, sister-in-law: Terry (Glenn) Huff, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019