ANDERSON, Randy G. Age 81, passed away on May 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband of 62 years to Mary Jo (Dufficy) Anderson. He was born in Wayland, KY and moved to Hamilton in 1954, where he met his future wife in High School. Except for a temporary relocation to Marion, IN, they have continuously resided in Hamilton. Randy was a long time employee of Fisher Body, where he retired as a Purchasing Agent in 1992 after 30 years. He never missed a day of work during his time at GM. He graduated from Xavier University with a Business Degree and was also a Kentucky Colonel. Randy loved sports and invested much time coaching his sons and other young men in the Lindenwald Little Leagues. He was a fixture at Joyce Park, and later coached his grandson. He loved the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Football, and Kentucky Basketball. Randy especially loved being with his grandchildren and participated in many of their activities and life milestones. Later in life, his special joy came from his dogs; Annie, Betty, and Darcy. He was also a member of the Ross Community United Methodist Church. Randy is survived by his wife, Mary "Jo"; children, Randy (Vicki) Anderson Jr., Cathy (Steve) Hester, and Tully (Cindy) Anderson; a sister, Gaybe Cambell; grandchildren, Layne Herrington, Katie Gibbs, Jacob Anderson, Kenda Kohls, Mackenzie Anderson, Matty Anderson; and great grandchildren, Traye and Tyson Herrington and Merritt Kohls. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Larry Gallaher officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Wayland Historical Society.www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary