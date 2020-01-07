|
|
BOCKRATH, Randy Age 66 of Huber Heights, passed away January 2, 2020. He was born May 12, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frank and Evelyn Bockrath. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, David Bockrath. Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie Bockrath; daughter, Alicia Blair (Ryan); son, Logan Bockrath; step-son, Kent Dietrich (Jennifer); granddaughters: Lexx, Reaghan and Maya (Clint); brother, Dennis Bockrath (Shea); father and mother-in-law: Junior and Linda Rector; brother-in-law, John Rector (Kim); a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday. Cremation to follow. To share a memory of Randy or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020