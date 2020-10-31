1/1
Randy BREWER
1954 - 2020
BREWER, Randy J.

Randy J. Brewer, 65, of Germantown passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 19, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Emil and Eunice (Wells) Brewer.

Randy was a 1973 graduate of Valley View High School. He

retired from the Miamisburg Mound after 25 years of

service. After retirement,

Randy worked at Oakridge in Tennessee. He was a member of the Germantown Eagles # 2292 and also the Farmersville

Masonic Lodge # 482 F. & A.M. Randy, known for his endless generosity, enjoyed fish fry's, working on cars and being in his garage. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa,

brother, and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Brenda (Bailey) Brewer; children, Joshua Adams, Brandy Hatfield, and Jason Brewer; grandchildren, Lauren Hatfield, Alex Hatfield, and Nathanial Hatfield; great-grandchild, Norah Hopper; siblings, Clarence (Pam) Brewer, and Henrietta (Rick) Eby; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Patrick, AKA Bubby.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Georgeanne Brewer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-3 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Don Clarkson officiating. Burial will take place later in the week at Back Cemetery in Wellington, Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.anderson-fh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
