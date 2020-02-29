Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randy GEIGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy GEIGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy GEIGER Obituary
GEIGER, Randy J. May 2, 1966 - Feb 17, 2020 Formerly of Brookville OH, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque NM. Son of Jim Geiger (Cindi) and Jane Geiger. Brother to Laurie (Marshall) Appenzeller and Julia (Mark) Duncan. Uncle to Ryan and Logan Appenzeller; Chase and Amelia Duncan. Step-brother to Tonya Lawson and Mark (Lori) Lawson. Randy was a tool and die maker, he worked at Midwest Tool & Die and GM in Dayton. Randy will be remembered for his kind, gentle soul, humor, and his love of fast cars. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for friends. Sadly he left us during the Daytona 500. Randy was preceded in death by his step-mother, Cindi Geiger. He leaves behind his heartbroken family and friends, thousands of tools, and his beloved BMW. A celebration of life will be held in Dayton at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -