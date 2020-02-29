|
GEIGER, Randy J. May 2, 1966 - Feb 17, 2020 Formerly of Brookville OH, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque NM. Son of Jim Geiger (Cindi) and Jane Geiger. Brother to Laurie (Marshall) Appenzeller and Julia (Mark) Duncan. Uncle to Ryan and Logan Appenzeller; Chase and Amelia Duncan. Step-brother to Tonya Lawson and Mark (Lori) Lawson. Randy was a tool and die maker, he worked at Midwest Tool & Die and GM in Dayton. Randy will be remembered for his kind, gentle soul, humor, and his love of fast cars. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for friends. Sadly he left us during the Daytona 500. Randy was preceded in death by his step-mother, Cindi Geiger. He leaves behind his heartbroken family and friends, thousands of tools, and his beloved BMW. A celebration of life will be held in Dayton at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020