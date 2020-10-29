1/1
Randy MONTGOMERY
MONTGOMERY,

Randy C.

Age 54, of Camden, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH, on September 1, 1966, to the late, Carol (Cain) and Hubert Montgomery. He worked for K.T. Grant with more than 25 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife Kelly (Lawson) Montgomery; his children, Mariah, Michael and Myra Hazelwood; his brother John (Charli) Collins; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Randy was a member of Gratis Fraternal Order of Eagles #4289; and the NRA. He was an avid Harley enthusiast; and enjoyed fishing, his trucks, and blowing things up. Randy was a family man ~ his number one passion was his love for Kelly and his kids. He was a very kind and generous man ~ always helping others. He proved this through to the end, being an organ and tissue donor. Randy never met a stranger; anyone he met became his friend. The family will receive friends 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday,

October 31, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will

follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share

condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Prayers for Kelly, the kids and family.
Cathy Lewis
Friend
October 28, 2020
God took a true loving husband and family man. I will miss our talks my good friend. RIP!
Christopher Frazier
Friend
October 28, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
