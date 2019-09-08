|
|
PERRY, Randy L. Of Lebanon, OH passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 60 after a valiant battle with cancer. His infectious humor and love of a good time will never be forgotten. Randy was born on June 8, 1959 in Salem, OH. He attended Vermilion High School where he was a member of the football and wrestling teams. This is important to note because in later years, he would playfully remind his children of his high school "glory days," and couldn't go long without repeating his all-time favorite sports line, "#16 in your program and #1 in your heart." After graduation, Randy immediately took his first job with the railroad, humorously referring to it as "Choo Choo U." His unwavering work ethic allowed him to quickly rise through the ranks from conductor at 18 to several senior management positions. In his final years, Randy oversaw train safety and compliance at Genesee & Wyoming. He dedicated his life to the railroad industry, and passionately advocated for Operation Lifesaver. Randy truly embodied the meaning of the phrase, "there is no substitute for hard work," and set the bar high for everyone around him. Randy was an avid golfer, frequent cards player, and fiercely loyal to the Cleveland Browns. All who knew him experienced his trademark quotes and quick one-liners that could make anyone laugh, like his infamous go-to, "land the plane." There was rarely an informercial that Randy didn't fall victim to, as his family often discovered new gadgets at the door, followed by Randy's "you've got to check this out." He was happiest out on the water catching largemouth bass, northern pikes, and everything in between especially while in his fishing boat that he aptly named "Mighty Bite." He is sorely missed and survived by his wife, Cory Jensen Perry; his mother, Carol Perry of Vermilion, OH; his six children, Nathan Perry of Gary, Indiana, Krista Perry of Katy, TX; Kim Perry of Dallas, TX, Matthew (Kelsey) Perry of Swansea, IL, and Connor and Colton Perry, both of Lebanon, OH; his brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Perry of Scottsdale, AZ, Giles (Bobbie) Perry of Pensacola, FL, Michael (Jane) Perry of Houston, TX, and Steve (Nikki) Perry of Brunswick, OH; his grandchildren, Brantley and Emerson; as well as countless extended family members, colleagues and friends. He is preceded in death by Charles Perry of Osceola, Indiana and his beloved dog Bogey. A private celebration of Randy's life will be held by his family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: tribute.themmrf.org/RandyPerry. Randy's family asks all that knew him to raise a glass of whiskey in his honor and toast to a life well-lived. As Randy always said, "herrrre we go."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019