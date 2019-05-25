PRICE, Randy Lee Age 64, of Englewood passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 under the care of Hospice after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Pat Price; mother-in-law, Nancy Cassel; sister, Sheri Jones; sister-in-law, Terri Pirtle; and numerous other friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Cyndy; son, Steven (Jennifer) Price; daughter, Kelly (Nate) Morter; grandchildren, Izzy and Nathan Morter; sister, Sandy Price; and his two dogs, Maggie and Mason, his constant companions. Randy retired from the Brookville Police Department in 2004 and took over his father's pest control business. His love of life included his family, friends, boating, camping, and motorcycling. The family would like to thank the many medical care professionals throughout Randy's journey. A memorial service will be 2pm Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary