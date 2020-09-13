1/1
Randy ROGERS
ROGERS, Randy Randy Rogers, passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 25, 1954, the son of Paul and Helen (Meeks) Rogers. Randy is survived by his son, Eric Rogers (Kate) and daughter, Monika Williford (Kelly); as well as his brother, Rocky Rogers, his sisters, Connie Wilhoit and Lou Leech. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Rogers. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 1:00-1:30 PM at Eastview Baptist Church, 4289 State Route 122, Franklin, OH. Funeral Services will be held directly after. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
