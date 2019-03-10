Home

Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Randy Sellars Obituary
SELLARS, Randy L. Age 59 of Miamisburg passed away at February 26, 2019. Randy loved riding and working on his Harley. He loved his dogs Bailey and Zues. Randy is survived by his mother and step-father; Joann and Bob Kerr, his partner; Linda McKinney, 2 sons; Brad and Randy, Jr., brother; David, 4 sisters; Robin, Annette, Elizabeth, and Michelle. Randy loved singing and dancing with his grand-children; Alexis, Sophia, Rylee, Madison and Raedyn who they affectionately call Pap. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Randy will be Sunday (Today) March 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Germantown Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1273 West Market St., Germantown, OH 45327. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
