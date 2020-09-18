1/1
Randy SHEPHERD
1950 - 2020
SHEPHERD, Randy Age 69, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. Randy graduated from Trenton High School Class of 1969. He attended the Amanda United Methodist Church. Randy enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing the piano, and singing in convalescent homes. Preceding him in death was his father, Hascue Shepherd on April 28, 2002. He is survived by his wife of seven years, Cheryl Shepherd; his mother, Anita Shepherd; one sister, Gina Lynn (David) McClaskey; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Amanda United Methodist Church, 1315 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Fred Napier officiating. Please wear masks and follow social distancing practices as advised by the State of Ohio. Private entombment at the convenience of the family will be at Woodside Mausoleum, Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Amanda United Methodist Church
SEP
20
Service
04:00 PM
Amanda United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
