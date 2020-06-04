TAYLOR, Randy L. Age 61, of Miamisburg, passed Sunday, May 31, 2020. Randy was born in Bushnell, IL., March 28, 1959, to the late Loren F. and Shirley A. (Holcomb) Taylor. Randy was a veteran or the US Army and the US Marine Corp. He retired as a Sergeant at the Dayton Correctional Facility. The things Randy loved the most were his grandsons, fishing and all of the Chicago sports teams. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Hyang Hwa Taylor; 2 daughters, Windy Stone, Diana (Jared Stevens) Stone; 2 grandsons, Colsten Orth, Caysen Orth; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Private funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 6953 Germantown Pike, Miamisburg, OH 45342 in Randy's memory. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.



