QUARMILEY, Evangelist Rasheed Ahmad Age 60 of Dayton, departed this life January 4, 2020. A U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired employee of Laborers Union Local 1410. Preceded in death by parents, Muhammad Qusim and Ollie Quarmiley; sister, Willie Mae. Survived by wife, Denise; daughters, Micah and Dominique; sons, Nehemiah (Joy), DeVon (Saba) and Mike (Monica); 6 grandchildren; 1 sister, 3 brothers; other family and friends; Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Calvary MBC, 3375 W. Siebenthaler Ave., with Pastor Samuel N. Winston, Jr., Officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020