BARRITEAU, Rawlinson E. Age 100 born Sept. 23, 1918 in Grenada, West Indies passed away July 19, 2019 at Siena Woods. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ada Clark Barriteau, his siblings and parents. Survived by son, Roger; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. As a boy, Rawlinson immigrated along with his mother and siblings to New York City. He graduated from the Manhattan School of Aviation Trades and worked as an aircraft mechanic. He is a U.S. Army Veteran. He received a Bachelor's degree at the University of Dayton and worked for WPAFB and DESC. A member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for more than 68 years. He was Scout Master of St. Margaret's Troop 33, a life member of the NAACP, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Fairway Golf Club. Funeral Service 12 P.M., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 11 A.M. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 24, 2019