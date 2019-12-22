|
|
DOWNS, Ray Age 99, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born December 18, 1920 in Menifee County, KY to Robert and Bertha May (Spencer) Downs. He served our country in US Marine during WWII with an honorable discharge. He worked in electrical construction for McGraw Construction for 25 years. Ray was a member of Stratford Height Church of God. Ray is survived by his son, Stephen (Caroline) Downs, grandchildren, Shannon (Chad) Lasky, Amber (Chris) Morris; great-grandchildren, Sydney Lasky, Caden Lasky, Chase Morris, Karsyn Morris; brother, Robert Downs Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Ann Downs; brothers, Buck, Lloyd, Virgil, Paul Downs; sister, Pauline Barker. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Stratford Heights Church of God. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 22, 2019