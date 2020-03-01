|
FORSYTHE, Ray E. Age 68, of Huber Heights, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna Forsythe; daughter, Amy (Martinis) Lyons; grandchildren, Martinis Jr. (Lindsey) and McKayla Lyons; mother-in-law, Beverly Harris; 1 brother and 2 sisters as well as numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Forsythe; parents, Eugene and Phyllis Forsythe; father-in-law Boonie Harris; and 1 sister. Ray was an avid drag racer, bowler and loved the time spent with his family. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. If able, please join the family immediately after services in David's Community Room. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020