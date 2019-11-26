|
Ray Loase, 75, of Fort Wayne, In. Died Sat., Nov. 25, 2017. Born May 1, 1942. He was the eldest son of Raymond M. & Alice V. Loase. Ray grew up in Hawthorn, NY. & Mountain Side, NJ. His family moved to Dayton in 1958 where he graduated from Centerville High School in 1960. He earned his BS in Industrial Management & his MBA from the University of Cincinnati. He was an active member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. Ray married Mary Louise Hodapp in 1970 and they had two chidren, Brad and Rachel. He worked for GE in Evendale, Hudson Falls, NY. & Chicago. Then on to Essex Group and Power Wheels in Fort Wayne, IN. Ray was a skilled Carpenter & Gardener. Enjoyed Skiing, Cooking & Golf. He is survived by his wife Mary, his son Brad (Dawn) and daughter Rachel (Craig Monnin), his brother Don and his sisters Alice Schafer & Virginia Cusmano. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert. Ray, we miss you everyday and look forward to seeing you once again. Love You Bro. Don.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019