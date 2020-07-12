1/
Ray LONG
LONG, Ray Eldon Age 78 of Brookville, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army. Ray worked for many years doing home improvements. He enjoyed Hot Rod cars, doing yard work, watching Northmont football and basketball, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally (Crowe) Long; son, Chris Long of Englewood; grandchildren, Brad and Kayla Long; siblings, Thelma Max of Brookville, Rita (Junior) Irvin of Brookville, Ivan (Lona) Long of Brookville; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Donna (Vearn) Long. A walk-through visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jon Ferguson officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater United Methodist Church. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
