MCKINNEY, Ray G. "Sonny" Age 85, of Miamisburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Ray was born in Dayton, OH, on April 6, 1933, to the late James & Anna (White) McKinney. Ray was a member of Centerville Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McKinney, siblings, Marie, Edna, and Jimmy. Ray is survived by son, Michael (Shelly) McKinney; step-son, Robert Purk; step-daughter, Catherine "Cathy" Purk; grandchildren, Joshua, David, Jacob, Steven and Cori; sister-in-law, Patti McKinney, and many nieces and nephews. Private service with Air Force honors at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Ray's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019