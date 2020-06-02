MIKLES, Ray Edward "Bo" 70, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Six, West Virginia on November 27, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Eunice (Landreth) Mikles. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his six brothers and sisters, Ocra Auxier, Opal Collins, Arthur Mikles, Charles Mikles, Oretha Muncy and Ottie Dunnaway. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Diana Mikles; children, Ray E. (Dionna) Mikles, II and Terry L. (Greg) Hughes; grandchildren, Melanie Mikles, Kyle Hughes and Conner Hughes; and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. He began his career at Dinner Bell, the first job he had. Then he went on to retire from Delphi/General Motors after 28 years. Ray was a devoted family man, he was most proud of his three grandchildren. "Pops" had such a close relationship with them and loved them dearly. Bo was a car enthusiast, owning many Chevelles and Corvettes. Ray will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where funeral services will begin at 5:00 pm. The family would like to recognize the Kettering Medical Center, Trauma Unit, for their tireless, caring support and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 215, Columbus, OH, 43231 or The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Office of Development, Attn: Transplant Center, P.O. Box 183112, 660 Ackerman Rd., Columbus, OH, 43218-3112. To share a memory of Ray or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.