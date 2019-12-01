|
NELLESSEN, Ray (Ramon) 87, of Springfield died unexpectedly Friday, November 22, 2019 in his home. Ray was born March 4, 1932 in Gary, IN, the son of Cecil and Estelle (Olson) Nellessen. Ray's family moved to White House, Tennessee and it was there that he met the love of his life, Bonnie Roach. They were classmates in elementary school and graduated together from White House High School in 1950. While attending Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), Ray joined the United States Army and served his country in the Korean War. Following his military commitment, Ray and Bonnie were married in Springfield, Tennessee in 1955. Following the war, Ray returned to MTSU to complete a dual major, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts and Mathematics in 1958. The young couple moved to Springfield, Ohio where Ray accepted a position as a draftsman with Steel Products. In 1963, Ray became an agent for the State Farm Insurance Company, beginning a long and rewarding career providing for the insurance needs of the community. Although operating in the capacity as Agency Manger for a brief time, Ray returned to his passion as an Agent enabling him to service his clients to the very best of his abilities. Ray was fiercely loyal to his clients, his office Staff who were 'family' to him, State Farm, and the Springfield Community. Ray diligently worked to provide outstanding service to all who counted on him. He was passionate about his work, dedicating 55 years to State Farm. Ray was actively involved in the business until his passing, in fact readying himself for another workday when the Lord called him home. Ray loved doting on his sweetheart, Bonnie, of 64 years, travelling with his family, designing and completing projects around his home, and was actively engaged in the lives and activities of his beloved granddaughters. Ray is survived by his wife, Bonnie; one daughter, Linda Orwick (David Robinson) of Springfield; one son and daughter-in-law, Ross and Rhonda Nellessen of Tipp City; two granddaughters, to whom he was especially devoted, Sierra Nellessen and Rachel Orwick; one brother Pete Nellessen of Fontana, CA; one sister Ruth Patane' of Bloomington, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of Ray's life will be held Saturday, December 7 in the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, with Rev. Joyce Fry officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service starting at 3:00. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
