H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
502 Pontiac Ave.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
502 Pontiac Ave
Ray OGLESBY Obituary
OGLESBY, Ray Age 80, departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was a native of Emmanuel County, GA and had resided in Dayton most of his life. A member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, graduate of Dunbar H.S., class of 1957 and retiree of the U.S. Postal Service. Ray was crafty, quite the historian, loved to write and considered himself a poet. Another of his favorite pastimes was "playing his numbers". Preceded in death by his parents Arzie and Elizbeth Oglesby; brother James Oglesby; lifelong friend Pastor David Jones Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory fiancee Susan Brady; uncle James Oglesby; special cousins Clifford, Angeline and Byrul Handberry of Garfield, GA and Genitha Handberry of Queens, NY. A host of nieces, other cousins, relatives, friends including Howard Moore and his Dunbar Alumni Family. Visitation 10 AM. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Ave. Entombment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
