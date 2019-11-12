|
PIPER, Ray C. 90, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away on November 8, 2019. Ray was the son of the late Harry & Inez Piper. Ray was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He was an original member of the American Legion post #286, New Carlisle. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Florence Piper; sons, Ray Piper Jr. & Michael Piper; brother Harry Piper Jr. Ray is survived by his daughter Judy (John) Ramby; grandchildren Leslie, Brandie, Ashley, Tricia & Douglas; great-grandchildren, Paige, Olivia, Makayla, Asher & Matthew; nephew Lin Piper. The services honoring Ray's life will be held at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2019