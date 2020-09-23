1/
Ray RIVERS
1933 - 2020
RIVES, Ray E. An easy-going man with a good sense of humor, Ray E. Rives, age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020, in Beavercreek. Destined to be ornery, Ray was born on April 1st, 1933, to Vernon Rives and Carrie Rives (Coleman). Immediately following school, Ray joined the United States Army. After serving his country, he was employed as a Rubber Band Molding Supervisor for Monarch Marking for over 25 years. Throughout his life, Ray enjoyed sports and competition, even as a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan! He enjoyed both playing a game of golf and scoring big game while hunting. Ray also made many fun memories at Harrington Lake in Kentucky, boating and skiing. Ray loved a good steak, his hunting dogs, and time with his grandkids. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Carrie Rives, and siblings Bob Rives, Joyce Rives, Don Rives, and Loretta Rives. He is survived by his children, Kim (Eric) Montgomery, Tammy (Greg) Ross, Ray (Sharon) Rives, and Kirt Rives, grandchildren Dustin, Ian, Tyler, Gabrielle, Caleb, Morgan, Mia, Emily, Connor, and Rachel, three great-grandchildren, siblings Tom Rives and Virginia (Rives) Smith, ex-wife Connie Rives, and partner-in-crime, Margie Wineinger. To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his Life Celebration Graveside Services held Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (1639 E. Lytle-Five Points Rd. Centerville, OH 45458). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter (31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459). You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree, or share a memory about Ray at www.ConnerAndKoch.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
