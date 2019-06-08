TAMASKA, Ray A. Of Kettering Ohio, was born on October 18th, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio and sadly passed away after a short illness on May 23rd, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Ray was preceded in death by his parents Ray Alva Tamaska and Ada Mae (Kline) Tamaska. He is survived by his long time companion Sandy Martz. He is also survived by his daughter Audra Rae Tamaska and three grandchildren, Mila Grace Gillam, Fiona Claire Gillam, and Owen Giles Gillam, two sisters Janice Margaret (Bohannon) and Vickie Rae (Bishop), several nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins, and many, many friends. Ray graduated from Patterson co op in 1968. Just after graduation, Ray served in the US Army during the Vietnam war from 1970 to 1976 and was a proud member of the American Legion post 598 and VFW post 9927. He was also a member of Amvets post 2003. Ray retired as a skilled electrician with 30 years of service through IBEW local 82. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and nature. Ray chose to donate his body to science and was received by Wright State University's Boonshoft medical program. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion and VFW. A memorial service in Ray's honor will be held on Sunday, June 23rd at 1pm at the American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, Ohio 45440. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary