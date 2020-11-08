1/1
Rayburn HATFIELD Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rayburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HATFIELD, Sr.,

Rayburn Lee

Age 73, of Germantown, OH; passed Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence. Rayburn was born in Middletown, OH, on October 25, 1947, to the late Joseph and Edna (Whisman) Hatfield. He was a member of Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM in Franklin. Rayburn worked with the Miami Oxford Paper Company and the Parchment Paper Company from 1968 to 2010. His sister, Karen Cope, preceded him in death. Rayburn is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jan Hatfield; his son, Ray (Holly) Hatfield, his daughters, Nikki (James) Gregory, Sarah (Brian Coffey) Banks and Betsy Hatfield; his grandchildren, Cole Hollar, Travis

Hatfield, Jared Clark, Hannah Thomas, Aubre Clark, Riley

Thomas and Austin Clark; his brother, Joseph Hatfield; and his sister, Billie Harrison. Services will be at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved