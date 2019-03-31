Home

Raymond ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS, Raymond S. "Frog" Age 69 transitioned on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family at Dayton VA Hospice. Raymond graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in 1968. He served in the US Army and retired from GM Truck & Bus Group. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 50 years Diane Thornton Adams, daughter Rae'Monda Adams-Hogue (Joe), sons, Kevin, Kenneth Adams of Dayton and Raymond Delmar (Heidi) Adams of Desoto, TX; sister, Dorothy Douglas, Chesapeake, VA; brothers, Larry and Charles Adams; sisters-in-law, Beverly (John) Draper, Donna James, Angie Thornton of Dayton; LaNita Fox of Atlanta, GA; and Therese James, Columbus, OH; brother-in-law, Gerald Thornton; Grandchildren, Deveney, Keyanna, Brittany, Tocarra, Thaddeus, Kenneth Jr., Kevon, David, Danyl, Charles, Rodney, Stefan, Nia all of Dayton, Darnell of Pine Bluff, AK, Danielle, Darrion, Da'Meara of Louisville, KY; Jasmine, Christian, Camryn of Desoto, TX; Dra'Shaun St. Louis, MO; Darrah, Jazmyn of Montgomery AL; Aries & Nicole of Columbus, OH and Teyana of Beijin, China. 12 great-grandchildren; niece, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., FRIDAY, April 5, 2019 at SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH 3801 Fairbanks Ave., with Pastor Marcettes L. Cunningham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
