BANKS, Raymond E. Age 77, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Atrium Hospital. He was born in Wolfe County, KY, on July 18, 1942, to the late Sarah (Brashears) and Orville Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 55 years, Delphia (Taulbee) Banks; and 2 brothers, Jessie and Estil Banks. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Ray was saved December 24, 1995 and baptized January 14, 1996. So his journey began to follow God's lead. He was moved to use his skills and be on mission with God. Acts 1:8 says "you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth." 1) Ray's Jerusalem He served locally to the elderly and those who had surgeries by building steps, ramps and porches, installing handicap bars, doing electrical, plumbing, siding, doors and windows. He also invested time in Carlisle Rail Road Days parade and HBC booth at RR Days, as well as, the Laundromat Ministry. He was a part of the Men's Ministry which reached out to others via fishing events/fish fry and car show events. 2) Ray's Judea He served Ohio for many disaster relief projects due to tornados and flooding. He also helped churches with their building projects. 3) Ray's Samaria - He served on mission for disaster relief projects such as hurricanes, tornados, flooding, and church construction in many states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Indiana, North Carolina, and Michigan. 4) Ray's End of the Earth He was a part of a Mission Team that aided Haiti after the earth quake. He helped establish HBC's mission to volunteer at Operation Christmas Child Processing Center in Boone, NC which touches children around the world with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He supported the Ray Roberts, Lottie Moon, and Annie Armstrong's missions that help send missionaries to the end of the earth. He and Roberta were blessed to have done a few missions together. He was an avid fisherman going to various lakes with his buddy's for many years ~ loving every minute of it! Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Taylor-Banks; 2 daughters, Kimberly (Kenneth) Norris and Angela (Rusty) Hollon; his step-children, John (Darlene) Greene, Jamie Greene and Alisa (Steve) Handy; 8 grandchildren, Kristin (Joe) Grisby, Rachel (Jacob) Hinkle, Rebecca (Nicholas) Sheets, Nathaniel (Allison) Greene, Adam Greene, Casey (Beau) Slater, Abbi and William Handy; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara Banks and Betty Banks; and numerous other relatives and many friends. Private Services will be held with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Missionary Ministries. Dalton Funeral Home,Germantown, is serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 30, 2020