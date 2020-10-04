1/1
Raymond BRUCE
BRUCE, Raymond James Age 80, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born January 20, 1940, in Wooldridge, TN, to the late Josiah and Hairetty Bruce. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Eunice Bruce, and infant son Anthony Thomas Bruce. Ray is survived by his children, Kathleen (Rick) Belcher, Kelley Halcomb, Karen Alexander, Karla (Glen Michael) Jervis, and Raymond "Duke" Bruce; grandchildren, Ben Belcher, Rachel Shearin, Jacob Bruce, Mikayla Jervis, and Matthew Jervis; and great-grandchildren, Ella Grace, Aubrey, Nathan, Tyler, and Leon. Ray attended Stivers High School and joined the Navy serving on the USS CHARLES R WARE, DD-865. He enjoyed watching his beloved Bengals, playing Keno, the Ohio Lottery and watching western movies. He was a member of the Kettering American Legion for 34 years. He was also a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parrish in Dayton. A special mention to thank the kidney donor family for giving us an extra 13 years. Thank you Dr. Malcolm, M.D., Dayton VA Medical Center and staff and Dr. Siva Ambalavanan, M.D. FRCP, FACP, FASN. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Naval Honors will be presented promptly at 6:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2020.
