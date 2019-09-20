|
CLAWSON, Raymond E. 94, of Essex Junction, VT and formerly of Dayton, OH and Hendersonville, NC, passed away August 17, 2019. He is survived by daughter Mindy Clawson of Burlington, VT, a sister-in-law and two nephews and their wives. He was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie in 2009. Donations in his memory may be made to Four Seasons Hospice in Flat Rock, NC, or a local hospice of choice. Arrangements by A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Jct., VT.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019