ESSMAN, Raymond E. Age 88 passed a way on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marlene, they had 56 wonderful years together. Also preceding him in death are his parents, Frank and Helen Essman, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Robin), Mark (Barbara), Michael (Kathy); 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all of Ray's friends at St. Anthony Church. Ray served in the US Army from 1951-1952. He was chairman of the class of 1944 at Our Lady of Rosary School reunions. He graduated from Kiser in 1948 and worked 35 years with Ohio Bell Telephone and 5 years with AT&T. Ray was an usher at the 4:30 pm mass for St. Anthony Church. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31 at St. Anthony Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton. Ray will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Ray requested that contributions be made to St. Anthony Church or St. Mary Church or St. Vincent de Paul to assist those in need. Special thanks to Lincoln Park Manor and Hospice for their loving care of Ray.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019