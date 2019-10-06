Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond GORDNIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond GORDNIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond GORDNIER Obituary
GORDNIER, Dr. Raymond E. On October 1, 2019, Dr. Raymond E. Gordnier crossed the finish line of life and ran into the arms of Jesus where he heard the words "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Ray leaves a loving legacy. He loved, honored, and cherished his wife of 29 years, and she loved, honored, and cherished him. Together they built a home and family on the solid foundation of their faith. Ray nurtured and mentored in his private and public life. He was an involved father in the lives of his children and foster children, modeling the love and compassion of a good father. He served his church and community in roles of Sunday school teacher, Elder, scouting, science fair judge, swim meet timer. He was an outstanding aerospace researcher and mentor. Ray is remembered for the courage and grace with which he faced the last 6 years of his life after receiving a terminal diagnosis. He chose to live each day trusting God and loving Him with all his heart, soul, and strength. He determined to give thanks for all God has done for him and his family. He took time to ask God each day what God had for him to do and to bring help to those who needed help. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, children, mother, siblings, nieces and nephews, treasured friends and colleagues. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ray's servant heart by giving of your time and resources to the benefit of your communities. Monetary donations in Ray's memory may be given to: , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 OR Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra www.daytonperformingarts.org/support/
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.