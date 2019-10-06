|
|
GORDNIER, Dr. Raymond E. On October 1, 2019, Dr. Raymond E. Gordnier crossed the finish line of life and ran into the arms of Jesus where he heard the words "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Ray leaves a loving legacy. He loved, honored, and cherished his wife of 29 years, and she loved, honored, and cherished him. Together they built a home and family on the solid foundation of their faith. Ray nurtured and mentored in his private and public life. He was an involved father in the lives of his children and foster children, modeling the love and compassion of a good father. He served his church and community in roles of Sunday school teacher, Elder, scouting, science fair judge, swim meet timer. He was an outstanding aerospace researcher and mentor. Ray is remembered for the courage and grace with which he faced the last 6 years of his life after receiving a terminal diagnosis. He chose to live each day trusting God and loving Him with all his heart, soul, and strength. He determined to give thanks for all God has done for him and his family. He took time to ask God each day what God had for him to do and to bring help to those who needed help. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, children, mother, siblings, nieces and nephews, treasured friends and colleagues. A private graveside service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Ray's servant heart by giving of your time and resources to the benefit of your communities. Monetary donations in Ray's memory may be given to: , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 OR Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra www.daytonperformingarts.org/support/
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019