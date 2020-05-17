Home

HARTLEY, Raymond Michael, "Mickey" Age 62, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 25, 1957 to the late Wallace Raymond Hartley and the late Nancy Marsden (nee Kane). He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Hartley, Son, Steven Lee Hartley and his sister, Constance Waizmann. Mickey is survived by his sons, Michael (Shannon) Hartley and Ryan (Brittany) Hartley; grandchildren, Ethan, MJ, and Ruby; siblings, Toni Butler, Donn Hartley, Melanie Roff, Roger Marsden, L.J. Marsden, and Teresa Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Mickey was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed the outdoors; was an avid sports fan and really loved his Bengals and Reds, and his absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren. In loving memory of Mickey, contributions may be made to The . Mickey's wish was to be cremated, but the family will be holding a Celebration of Life with family and friends at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020
