HAWKINS, Raymond J.
Raymond J. Hawkins was born March 18, 1949, and went home to be with the Lord and passed away peacefully on
November 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sheila
Hawkins, son Mark (Lynn)
Hawkins, daughter Lisa
(Nick) Earley, stepson Sammy
Barnett, stepdaughters
Mary (Duke) Snelling,
Christina Barnett (Jeff Burnett), also survived by his sister Pat (James) Ward, adopted brother Ron (Marilyn) Miller, grandchildren Kyle Hawkins, Payten (Cody) Gross, Lexie Earley, Maggie Barnett, Conner Barnett, Gracie Barnett. great-grandchild Warren Gross, along with nephew Aaron Ward, niece Tiffany (Tom) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond A. and Mildred Hawkins, grandparents Joseph and Helen Lawson, Walter and Emma Lamb, and grandson Ethan Barnett. Ray or Butch was what most people called him. He loved to use his Donald Duck voice when around kids, which they loved. He earned the nickname Hawkeye while working at AK Steel. He worked at AK Steel for 37 years. He also worked for Warren County Career Center where he taught OSHA safety classes and First Aid/CPR classes for several years. Ray started with the South Madison fire department in 1984 and retired as Assistant Chief in 2000. He joined the Madison Life Squad in 1988 and was part of it for 16 years. He also was a faithful member of Christian Enterprise and enjoyed being around the people there. Ray had gone on several outings with the church and was involved in their bowling league weekly. He loved to go camping and fishing with his friends and looked forward to the next time he could go again. Going to Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge was another highlight he looked forward to with friends and family. He lived a full life and enjoyed every moment of it. He will be deeply missed by many here. We will see you again in Heaven. A Special Thanks to Ron and Marilyn Miller for continued friendship over the years and going to treatments with us to Columbus. A Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor James Anderson and Danny Ward officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
